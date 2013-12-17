East Texan, Oklahoma football standout charged with exposure to make first court appearance

NORMAN, OK (KLTV) - Former University of Oklahoma football standout and Whitehouse native David “Trey” Metoyer is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday on felony charges of lewd conduct.

The 20-year-old wide receiver left the team in mid-October after being charged with exposing himself to two women in Norman.

The first incident took place on August 29, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Associated Press. The alleged victim told a Norman police detective she was on a balcony when she saw a car driven by a man pull into the apartment building's parking lot. The car "pulled into a parking spot" and the woman noticed that the man's genitals were exposed, according to the affidavit.

The second incident occurred on September 17 when Metoyer allegedly exposed himself to a woman who had been walking her dog.

The affidavit says Metoyer approached the woman and asked if he could borrow a pen. She went into her apartment to get an ink pen and when she came back, Metoyer had exposed his genitals, it says.

He "then asked the victim if she would want the pen back," the affidavit says.

Metoyer initially denied the allegations when questioned by police, it says. He later acknowledged them and told police "that the incidents were a mistake and he was not thinking clearly at the time."

A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Cleveland County District Court. Metoyer's attorney and prosecutors will have an opportunity to meet and discuss the case. A judge could also set future hearing dates.

Metoyer was released from custody on October 16 after being granted a person recognizance bond, according to district court records.

This season Metoyer played in four games for the Sooners, catching one pass for five yards versus Tulsa and a 13-yard touchdown pass against University of Louisiana- Monroe.

In 2011, Metoyer was one of the top high school recruits in the nation. As a Whitehouse High School Wildcat, he caught 108 passes for 1,540 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior year.

