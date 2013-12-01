East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect charged with capital murder in Tyler stabbing death

By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 1, 2013 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 30, 2014 at 12:30 PM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a Tyler man on Saturday. 25-year-old John Grimes IV was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday morning on a Capital Murder warrant. His bond is set at one million dollars.

Grimes is suspected in the death of Tony Jeter, 65, of Tyler. Around 11:09 p.m. Saturday, Jeter was found dead of an apparent knife wound in a home located at 502 East Bow Street.

John Grimes IV booking photo, February 2013 (Photo source: Smith County Jail)
John Grimes IV booking photo, February 2013 (Photo source: Smith County Jail)

Detectives remained on the scene overnight. The investigation continues, according to Tyler Police.

According to Smith County Judicial records, Grimes has been arrested at least eight times since 2007. Various charges include: Failure to Appear/ Bail Jumping, Assault Family Violence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility. Court records show Grimes pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor Assault charge in March, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge in February, and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana charge in 2009.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (2833). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in this case.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

