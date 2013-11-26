One person in custody after stabbing at Longview’s Good Shepherd Medical Center

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police are investigating a possible stabbing at Good Shepherd Medical Center early Tuesday.

Photo source: See It, Snap It, Send It

An unidentified male suspect is in custody, according to Officer Kristie Brian, Longview Police spokesperson. Officers were setting up a staging area at the hospital.

No details about possible injuries of patients or staff were immediately available.

Photo source: See It, Snap It, Send It

Good Shepherd Medical Center staff were not able to provide information about the operational status of the hospital and scheduled surgeries for Tuesday.

A man said he was at the surgical center for a 7:30 a.m. procedure and was turned away due to the incident.

KLTV has a news crew at the scene and expects to have more details shortly. A press conference will begin momentarily.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.