One person in custody after stabbing at Longview’s Good Shepherd Medical Center
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police are investigating a possible stabbing at Good Shepherd Medical Center early Tuesday.
An unidentified male suspect is in custody, according to Officer Kristie Brian, Longview Police spokesperson. Officers were setting up a staging area at the hospital.
No details about possible injuries of patients or staff were immediately available.
Good Shepherd Medical Center staff were not able to provide information about the operational status of the hospital and scheduled surgeries for Tuesday.
A man said he was at the surgical center for a 7:30 a.m. procedure and was turned away due to the incident.
KLTV has a news crew at the scene and expects to have more details shortly. A press conference will begin momentarily.
