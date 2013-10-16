Report: OU football standout, E. Texas native charged in felony exposure incidents

NORMAN, OK (KLTV) - University of Oklahoma wide receiver and Whitehouse native Trey Metoyer has been charged with felony indecent exposure, according to a report by SoonerScoop.com.

The report, posted Tuesday evening, cites Cleveland County, Oklahoma court documents which state Metoyer, 20, is accused of exposing himself in Norman on two occasions in September and August.

As of Wednesday morning, Metoyer had not been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

SoonerScoop.com also reports that Sooners head coach Bob Stoops said Metoyer has been suspended from the team and is not expected to return.

Earlier this month, OU co-offensive coordinator Jay Norvell released a statement concerning Metoyer’s not being listed on the participation roster since the September 28 game against Notre Dame.

“It’s been the same thing from the start. It’s not an easy thing to play college football, there are a lot of responsibilities, a lot of things, day in and day out, that you have to accomplish. It’s a lot more than just (catching) the ball. He just has to be more consistent. He’s going through some things right now; he’s trying to get his hands around. We wish him the best as he works his way through that.”

This season Metoyer played in four games, catching one pass for five yards versus Tulsa and a 13-yard touchdown pass against University of Louisiana- Monroe.

In 2011, Metoyer was one of the top high school recruits in the nation.

As a Whitehouse High School Wildcat, he caught 108 passes for 1,540 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior year.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.