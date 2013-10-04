Halloween mask-wearing gunman ‘scared off’ during Tyler pharmacy robbery

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A man wearing a Halloween skull mask tried robbing a Tyler pharmacy at gunpoint Thursday night, but instead was scared away by the clerk.

The suspect walked into the CVS Pharmacy on the 1700 block of South Broadway Avenue around 11:22 p.m. Thursday, according to Tyler police. He demanded money from a worker, who then called for help over the store intercom.

“The suspect was scared by this and turned to flee the building,” said Sgt. Daniel Richardson.

According to Richardson, the suspect ran into the automatic glass doors as he was leaving, dropping a black handgun.

The suspect returned for the gun and was seen driving away in a white or tan sedan.

No one was injured during the robbery attempt.Witnesses saw the suspect in the parking lot before the robbery, unmasked.

He was described as a black male, approximately 5′8′' to 5′10′' tall, with a thin build, wearing baggy jeans and a brown jacket.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact Tyler Police at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

