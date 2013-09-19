East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff: Man confesses to killing sister in Titus Co. stabbing

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 19, 2013 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 18, 2013 at 8:57 AM CST
TITUS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Titus County man faces a charge of first-degree murder, after investigators say he confessed to fatally stabbing his sister.

Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Titus County Sheriff's deputies responded to a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of Lillienstern Street in Talco. Investigators said the body of Theresa Collins, 56, was discovered by her husband when he returned from getting food in Mount Pleasant.

Deputies were unable to locate Collins' brother, 50-year-old Steven Lee Neugent, who was present when the husband left for town.

Surrounding counties were provided a description of Collins' vehicle, which was also missing. Wednesday evening police in Pittsburg located Neugent and the vehicle at a convenience store.

Steven Lee Neugent mug shot (Photo source: Titus County Sheriff's Office)
After being transported back to Titus County, Neugent confessed to killing Collins in a heated argument, according to Sheriff Tim Ingram.

In an interview, Ingram said Neugent told investigators the location of the knife used in the stabbing.

Once deputies recovered the knife, Neugent was placed under arrest for first-degree murder and booked into the Titus County Jail early Thursday.

If convicted, Neugent could face life in prison or between five and 99 years in prison and up to $10 thousand in fines.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

