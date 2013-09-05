Amber Alert canceled, missing OK toddler found safe

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Authorities confirm that a missing two-year-old Tulsa toddler believed to have been abducted by his father was found safe Thursday morning.

Jason Allen Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and Texas had issued an Amber Alert for two-year-old Jason Allen Taylor and 28-year-old William Corey Taylor.

William Corey Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that Jason and William Taylor were found early Thursday in a vehicle parked under a bridge in Tulsa County.

Authorities there took William Taylor into custody.

According to police in Oklahoma, Taylor is the child’s biological father and has a history of violence and was believed to be armed and dangerous. Taylor reportedly suffers from mental illness. Residents in several East Texas counties along Interstate 20 and Highway 69 may have received a notification about the nationwide Amber Alert on their mobile devices late Wednesday.

