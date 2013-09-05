East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, missing OK toddler found safe

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 5, 2013 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 4, 2013 at 9:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Authorities confirm that a missing two-year-old Tulsa toddler believed to have been abducted by his father was found safe Thursday morning.

Jason Allen Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
Jason Allen Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and Texas had issued an Amber Alert for two-year-old Jason Allen Taylor and 28-year-old William Corey Taylor.

William Corey Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
William Corey Taylor (Photo source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that Jason and William Taylor were found early Thursday in a vehicle parked under a bridge in Tulsa County.

Authorities there took William Taylor into custody.

According to police in Oklahoma, Taylor is the child’s biological father and has a history of violence and was believed to be armed and dangerous. Taylor reportedly suffers from mental illness. Residents in several East Texas counties along Interstate 20 and Highway 69 may have received a notification about the nationwide Amber Alert on their mobile devices late Wednesday.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night