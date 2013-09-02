East Texas Now Business Break
Authorities arrest man barricaded inside E. Texas gas station, suspected of starting fire

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 2, 2013 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 1, 2013 at 7:16 AM CDT
WILLS POINT, TX (KLTV) - Charges are expected to be filed Monday against the man suspected of barricading himself inside a Van Zandt County convenience store.

Sunday evening, law enforcement responded to a disruption call at Mitchell Oil on South Commerce Street in Wills Point, according to the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The unidentified man had reportedly barricaded himself in the bathroom of the gas station, causing damage.

Authorities said the man tried to escape through the roof and attempted to start a fire in the attic area before being taken into custody.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including arson and aggravated assault of a public servant, according to law enforcement.

Wills Point Police, Wills Point Fire Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Van Zandt County Fire Marshall, and EMS all responded to the scene.

