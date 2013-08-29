Missing E. Texas boy found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

HUNT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued a state-wide Amber Alert for a Hunt County boy believed to have been taken by his father.

Three-year-old Aaron William Josiah Sneed and his father, Jacob Aaron Sneed, 39, were found in rural Greene County, Missouri at the home of Jacob Sneed's father.

Aaron Sneed was first reported missing around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, according to Greenville Police.

Jacob Aaron Sneed (Photo source: Greenville Police)

A statewide Amber Alert was originally issued at the request of Greenville Police, due to the child's location being unknown and an alleged threat against his life, according to a news release. Police said Sneed had threatened to crash his 1995 Ford Mustang, killing himself and Aaron.

Early Thursday morning, Texas DPS reported both were located in Missouri after a welfare check by sheriff's deputies.

The Greenville Police Department and Child Protective Services are both investigating the circumstances of the reported abduction.

No information was provided about possible charges.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.