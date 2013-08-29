East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing E. Texas boy found safe; Amber Alert discontinued

Aaron William Josiah Sneed (Photo source: Greenville Police)
Aaron William Josiah Sneed (Photo source: Greenville Police)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 29, 2013 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 28, 2013 at 7:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued a state-wide Amber Alert for a Hunt County boy believed to have been taken by his father.

Three-year-old Aaron William Josiah Sneed and his father, Jacob Aaron Sneed, 39, were found in rural Greene County, Missouri at the home of Jacob Sneed's father.

Aaron Sneed was first reported missing around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, according to Greenville Police.

Jacob Aaron Sneed (Photo source: Greenville Police)
Jacob Aaron Sneed (Photo source: Greenville Police)

A statewide Amber Alert was originally issued at the request of Greenville Police, due to the child's location being unknown and an alleged threat against his life, according to a news release. Police said Sneed had threatened to crash his 1995 Ford Mustang, killing himself and Aaron.

Early Thursday morning, Texas DPS reported both were located in Missouri after a welfare check by sheriff's deputies.

The Greenville Police Department and Child Protective Services are both investigating the circumstances of the reported abduction.

No information was provided about possible charges.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank, has been working with their food streams for a while now to get ready...
East Texas Food Bank offering holiday food distribution in Wood County
Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, right and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 30, left
2 in custody after November shooting that left 6 injured in Marshall
UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting