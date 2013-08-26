Suspect in custody for punching Sonic worker in face, stealing car
Published: Aug. 26, 2013 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2013 at 11:27 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man is now behind bars after police say he stole a fast food worker’s car.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Police say a masked man walked into the Sonic on Northwest Loop 323 demanding to know the owner of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers say the suspect then punched the worker in the face and took his keys.
Just before 1 a.m., Monday, Tyler police spotted the stolen Volkswagen Jetta at a gas station on Old Jacksonville Highway.
38-year-old Paul Fowler was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a robbery charge.
