Suspect in custody for punching Sonic worker in face, stealing car

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 26, 2013 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2013 at 11:27 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man is now behind bars after police say he stole a fast food worker’s car.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Police say a masked man walked into the Sonic on Northwest Loop 323 demanding to know the owner of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers say the suspect then punched the worker in the face and took his keys.

Just before 1 a.m., Monday,  Tyler police spotted the stolen Volkswagen Jetta at a gas station on Old Jacksonville Highway.

Paul Fowler. Smith County Jail.
38-year-old Paul Fowler was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on a robbery charge.

