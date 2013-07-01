Tyler police investigating early-morning homicide

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a homicide early Monday in the city’s Azalea District neighborhood.

Police responded to a possible shooting at 311 East First Street around 3:05 a.m., according to Sgt. Daniel Richardson. Inside the home, officers found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. The victim's name has not be released.

Detectives at the scene said an unidentified suspect is hospitalized in police custody. The homicide remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.