Tyler police investigating apartment complex homicide

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man dead.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Kensington Place Apartments on Paluxy Drive after a report of a shooting. A caller told dispatchers someone had been shot in the parking lot, according to a news release.

Joshua McGil, 21, was being attended by a resident when police arrived, according to Lieutenant Robert Plymail.

"The victim had been shot once in the back with a shotgun," said Playmail.

McGil was transported to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation by the Tyler Police Department. Plymail said it is believed McGil knew the suspect. No further details about any possible suspects were provided.

If you have any information about this case, call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000, or Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in this case.

