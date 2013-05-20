EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video of convenience store burglary

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects after an overnight burglary at a convenience store south of Tyler.

Sheriff's investigators say two deputies were driving by and saw the ATM in the parking lot. After entering the store parking lot, deputies saw a male wearing jeans, a dark shirt and a black ski mask standing outside of the store. The male subject then ran into the woods.

After a brief search, the Whitehouse Canine Unit was dispatched to the location, but the subject was able to elude capture. After looking at surveillance video, investigators concluded there was another suspect involved in the burglary.

Authorities then cordoned off the Stop N' Shop Food Mart on Highway 69 and County Road 1215 north of Bullard to continue the investigation.

According to the store owner, two masked men parked around back and pried the front door open with a crow bar after knocking off two surveillance cameras on the exterior of the building.

The suspects went to the safe, but apparently decided against stealing it and ripped out the ATM, which was bolted to the floor. According to surveillance video, the two suspects were inside the store at 3:52 a.m. and out by 3:54 a.m. The store owner says they didn't get away with any cash. The damage to the ATM could cost the owner up to $4,000.

The suspects got away in a red pick-up truck. If you recognize the suspects in the video, contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.