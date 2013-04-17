Threat against Sam Houston State University ruled a hoax

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Police have determined the threat made Wednesday morning against Sam Houston State University was a hoax.

According to the school's Facebook page, University Police met with the unidentified suspect and ruled an earlier threat was not credible.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sam Houston State posted that a "vague" threat made against the college via another social media site.

Parents, students, and faculty were notified of the situation through KatSafe, the university's electronic notification system. "Because we take the safety of our students, faculty and staff seriously, and because we treat all threats seriously, SHSU chose to alert the university community through KatSafe."

SHSU said Wednesday classes will go on as scheduled.

No specific details were released about the nature of the original threat. University Police have not said whether the suspect is a student or if they will face any criminal charges.

