Tyler police: Suspects on the run after grocery store hold-up

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for two suspects responsible for an armed robbery outside a Tyler grocery store.

Officers were called to the La Michoacana Meat Market on North Beckham Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the two victims said they were robbed at gunpoint by two black men.

The victims told officers they were approached by the suspects in the parking lot as they were leaving the grocery store. One of the suspects asked to use their cell phone, then pulled a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and money.

The suspects took off on foot, west of the store.

Both suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties. Officers said one of the suspects was about 5'10", weighing around 200 pounds, and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants. The second man is about 5'5", weighing around 140 pounds, and was wearing a red, white, and blue striped shirt with tan shorts.

Neither victim was injured in the robbery.

The case remains under investigation. Tyler Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to call (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects.

