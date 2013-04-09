E. Texas Silver Alert canceled; missing DFW senior citizen located unharmed

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Silver Alert was canceled for East Texas early Tuesday morning after a missing Fort Worth-area woman was found unharmed.

Law enforcement along Interstate 20 in East Texas had been on the lookout for 66-year-old Carole Kunclrs, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Carole Kunclrs (Photo source: Burleson Police Department)

A dispatcher with Burleson Police Department said Kunclrs was located in Glenn Heights, south of Dallas, Tuesday morning. That's nearly 50 miles from her home in Burleson, a suburb of Forth Worth. Authorities tracked Kunclrs by pinging her cell phone, according to Burleson Police.

According to an earlier news release, Kunclrs had left her house for Fort Worth around 4 p.m. Monday.

When family members had previously made contact with Kunclrs, she relayed seeing a road sign that said "Canton." Relatives told law enforcement she may have been on I-20.

The Silver Alert had been issued to agencies in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex, along the I-20 corridor, and the Canton area.

