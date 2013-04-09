East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

E. Texas Silver Alert canceled; missing DFW senior citizen located unharmed

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 9, 2013 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2013 at 6:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A Silver Alert was canceled for East Texas early Tuesday morning after a missing Fort Worth-area woman was found unharmed.

Law enforcement along Interstate 20 in East Texas had been on the lookout for 66-year-old Carole Kunclrs, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Carole Kunclrs (Photo source: Burleson Police Department)
Carole Kunclrs (Photo source: Burleson Police Department)

A dispatcher with Burleson Police Department said Kunclrs was located in Glenn Heights, south of Dallas, Tuesday morning. That's nearly 50 miles from her home in Burleson, a suburb of Forth Worth. Authorities tracked Kunclrs by pinging her cell phone, according to Burleson Police.

According to an earlier news release, Kunclrs had left her house for Fort Worth around 4 p.m. Monday.

When family members had previously made contact with Kunclrs, she relayed seeing a road sign that said "Canton." Relatives told law enforcement she may have been on I-20.

The Silver Alert had been issued to agencies in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex, along the I-20 corridor, and the Canton area.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

The East Texas Food Bank, has been working with their food streams for a while now to get ready...
East Texas Food Bank offering holiday food distribution in Wood County
Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, right and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 30, left
2 in custody after November shooting that left 6 injured in Marshall
UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting