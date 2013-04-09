East Texas Now Business Break
Two women injured in N. Tyler shooting; suspects in custody

(WILX)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 9, 2013 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2013 at 5:23 AM CDT
Tony Traylor mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tony Traylor mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured two women and led to the arrest of two men.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault in the 1000 block of North Bois d'Arc Avenue, according to a news release.

Lieutenant Robert Plymail said the women, Monica Christian and Neambi Hunter, were fleeing a disturbance with two men. Tony Traylor, 20, reportedly fired a handgun at the vehicle and struck Christian in the arm. The women were also injured by flying glass, according to Plymail.

James Clark mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)
James Clark mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)

Christian and Hunter were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Tyler hospitals.

Police later arrested Traylor and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. James Clark, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

