Two women injured in N. Tyler shooting; suspects in custody

Tony Traylor mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured two women and led to the arrest of two men.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault in the 1000 block of North Bois d'Arc Avenue, according to a news release.

Lieutenant Robert Plymail said the women, Monica Christian and Neambi Hunter, were fleeing a disturbance with two men. Tony Traylor, 20, reportedly fired a handgun at the vehicle and struck Christian in the arm. The women were also injured by flying glass, according to Plymail.

James Clark mugshot (Source: Smith County Jail)

Christian and Hunter were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Tyler hospitals.

Police later arrested Traylor and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. James Clark, 19, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The shooting remains under investigation.

