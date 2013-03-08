GMET’s Grant Dade goes fishing

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens has provided East Texas with quality fishing for years, stocking the area lakes with largemouth bass, providing trophy fish for anglers all across our area. But what you may not know is in addition to largemouth bass, every year the Fisheries Center stocks rainbow trout into area lakes for winter and early spring fishing.

This also gives anglers an opportunity to catch fish they normally would not catch here in East Texas.

But a lot of work is involved in placing a non-native fish into our area lake. First, the fish have to be held in a temperature controlled environment until they reach a certain size. Then the fish are gathered together, collected, and slowly placed in a delivery truck for local stocking.

At the lake, we check for water temperature just to make sure the water is cool enough for trout survival. Then it is time to stock the lake. First, we take a few trout to make sure they can handle the new surroundings. Once we know the trout will survive their new surroundings, the tanks on the truck are emptied into the lake, providing East Texas a chance to catch a fish you would normally have to drive hours to find.

Now, I have been fishing my entire life. But I recently started to fly fish, a preferred method in trout fishing. This Saturday a huge fly fishing event will be held at the Freshwater Fisheries Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. called Fly Fish Texas.

The excitement of catching a trout on a fly rod is unbelievable. If you would like to learn from the best, this Saturday is your chance. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, there will be plenty to do. And if you are lucky enough to catch a few, you can even take them home for a healthy, tasty dinner.

Space is still available in the Dallas Fly Fishers' classes for beginning fly-fishers. Pre-registration is required and is available by calling Craig Brooks at (903) 670-2222.

There is no fee for the class. Morning and afternoon sessions will be offered. Instruction will lead to basic fly-fisher certification by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and will focus on learning about fly-fishing equipment, performing the basic four-part cast, sampling aquatic insects to see what fish eat, discussing freshwater ecology, how to tie useful fishing knots, learning about safety and ethics issues associated with fly-fishing and fly-tying.

