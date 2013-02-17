Tyler Police investigating early-morning traffic fatality

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating an early Sunday traffic accident that left an East Texas man dead.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to Highway 31 West at County Road 1248, just inside Loop 49.

Officers determined a white 2007 Dodge Charger hit a silver 2004 Chevy Colorado from behind, according to Patrol Sergeant Daniel Richardson.

56-year-old William Craig Little of Tyler, who was driving the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger, 22-year-old Ramon Duran-Ledesma of Brownsboro, was not injured.

Details on the cause of the wreck were not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.

