Tyler Police investigating early-morning traffic fatality
Published: Feb. 17, 2013 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 18, 2013 at 10:44 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating an early Sunday traffic accident that left an East Texas man dead.
Around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to Highway 31 West at County Road 1248, just inside Loop 49.
Officers determined a white 2007 Dodge Charger hit a silver 2004 Chevy Colorado from behind, according to Patrol Sergeant Daniel Richardson.
56-year-old William Craig Little of Tyler, who was driving the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger, 22-year-old Ramon Duran-Ledesma of Brownsboro, was not injured.
Details on the cause of the wreck were not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.
