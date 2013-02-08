East Texas Now Business Break
Sleeping Smith Co. family escapes early-morning fire unharmed

By Jeff Wright and Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 8, 2013 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 9, 2013 at 5:34 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas family managed to escape a fire burned that burned their mobile home to the ground Friday morning, north of Tyler.

The fire broke out sometime after midnight in a trailer home in the 5400 block of FM 14, according to the renter, Patricia Carey.

Three adults and three children, ages 3,5, and a 3 month old, were sleeping when one of the women smelled smoke coming from a back bedroom and ran outside.

It appears the home is a total loss, leaving nothing more than a pile of debris. No injuries were reported.

"I'm not worried about the house," Carey said. "I can replace a home, but I can't replace a life. I just thank God we're all safe."

Dixie, Lindale, Tyler and Red Springs fire departments all responded.

Carey said they will be staying with other family members until they can find a new place to live.

We will have any updates here on KLTV.com and Good Morning East Texas.

