Authorities release name of Tyler woman killed in late night accident

By Lane Luckie and Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 7, 2013 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 8, 2013 at 2:13 PM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One woman was killed in a single-vehicle highway crash late Wednesday night near Tyler.

55-year-old Virginia Wyatt of Tyler was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 11:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of Highway 64 West, according to authorities.

A Dixie volunteer firefighter said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree in the parking lot of the 64 RV Park. Wyatt was the only occupant.

Roads in the area were wet at the time, but it's unclear if that was a factor in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck and said further details would not be available until later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All Rights reserved.

