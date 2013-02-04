Gunfire shatters car window; Tyler Police investigating

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a car window shot out Monday morning, while parked at a North Tyler night club.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Palace Avenue and West Vance Street around 1:12 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. People were leaving the parking lot when officers arrived and refused to explain what happened, according to Tyler Police Lieutenant Robert Plymail.

A woman said her car was parked nearby and the back window was shattered by a bullet while it was parked at a club. Officers founds several bullet casings in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information about possible suspects involved, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000, or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.