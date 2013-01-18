Legendary musician B.B. King sings the blues for East Texas audience

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s not every day one of the most prolific musicians of the modern era performs in East Texas. Living legend B.B. King performed Thursday night in front of a crowd of hundreds at Tyler’s Caldwell Auditorium.

Fans were treated to a trip through decades of musical magic from the moment the 87-year-old strapped on his guitar named "Lucille," an instrument that has become a celebrity itself. King's stage presence commanded the audience's attention from the very first riff. The performance wasn't simply a mix of blues, rhythm, jazz, and pop. This master of his craft included stories of life experiences and past performances in between sets, including a little humor.

Thursday's selected song list exposed fans to a sampling of some of King's most recognized and favorite hits, including "The Thrill is Gone," the 1970s single that made Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest songs.

After more than two hours of smooth guitar, grooving bass slaps, and wailing trumpets, the concert came to a close with wild applause. The Governor's Blues Revue was the opening act for the night.

B.B. has played multiple concerts in East Texas and first visited the area when he was in his 20s, according to King.

The "King of the blues" is currently on a nationwide tour that includes more than 100 performances each year.

