One suspect in early morning armed robbery in custody

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 16, 2013 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 17, 2013 at 6:16 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One of the robbery suspects involved in a Wednesday morning armed robbery at an east Tyler gas station is in custody.

Around 4:40 a.m., the Exxon/ Food Fast gas station at University Boulevard and Old Omen road was held up, according to police.

Officers said two unidentified black men with handguns entered the store, but realized the clerk was outside smoking. The worker was forced back into the store and the men got away with cash from the register and fled into a wooded area behind the store, according to investigators.

The worker and another store customer were unharmed in the robbery.

Upon searching the area behind the store with a police K-9 they located one of the suspects lying in the wooded area who had been shot in the lower right leg.  Officers located a gun and other evidence linking him to the robbery.

The suspect was identified as Jaqun Jamel Dawson, 18, of Dallas, Texas. 

Dawson was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injury. Investigators will be seeking an arrest warrant for Aggravated Robbery on Dawson later in the day.

Jaqun Dawson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Officers set up a perimeter, but were not able to locate the second suspect after several hours of searching.

The University of Texas at Tyler has issued an advisory for students, faculty, and staff. The email said there is no indication the suspect is on campus. According to a University news release, "The only description of the subject at this time is a black male, approximately 5 wearing dark clothing and some type of black hat."

Wednesday morning classes will not be affected by the incident.

At 7:40 a.m. UT Tyler issued a "Patriot Alert" text message to students, stating that the active manhunt had ended but law enforcement were still pursuing the second suspect.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

