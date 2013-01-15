Tyler Police searching for dollar store armed robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Tyler dollar store at gunpoint Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Tyler Police responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar location on the 500 block of South Southwest Loop 323.

One of the store workers told officers a man walked into the store and raised his shirt, displaying a handgun. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money and into a wooded area across Front Street.

According to a police, the suspect is described as a black male between 6'0'' and 6'2", weighing 160 to 175 pounds. The man was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and has a sty under his right eye. Officers confirmed this description with other witnesses.

A search of the wooded area north of the store was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The case remains under investigation.

Tyler Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at (903) 531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 597-2833. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and charges filed against the suspect in this case.

