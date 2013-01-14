Police find store robbery suspect, cash in Tyler family’s yard

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A homeless East Texas man is jailed, arrested for allegedly robbing a Tyler convenience store Monday morning.

Tyler Police officers were called to the Food Fast at 805 West Houston Street at 2:48 a.m. and spotted a man leaving the store.

After the clerk notified officers of the robbery, they chased the suspect to Palace Street, where he climbed a fence into a back yard.

Additional officers surrounded the home and were able to take the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Robert Jackson, into custody.

An undisclosed amount of cash was recovered by officers at scene.

Jackson was charged with robbery and booked into the Smith County Jail. Bond has not been set.

