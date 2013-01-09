Fire marshal to survey E. Texas restaurant destroyed by fire

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A fire marshal will be in the city of White Oak early Wednesday morning to determine what sparked an overnight fire that destroyed a business.

Sometime after 1 a.m., fire crews were called to Unc's Barbeque on the 2300 block of Highway 80. The road was shut down while firefighters extinguished the blaze, but has since reopened.

Fire officials said the restaurant, which was closed at the time, was heavily damaged and appears to be a complete loss.

No injuries were reported. Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.