Longview Police: Body of missing E. Texas man recovered; two arrested

Ronnie Joe Gammage (Photo Source: Longview Police Department)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 20, 2012 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 18, 2013 at 1:00 AM CST
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The body of a missing East Texas man has been been located in Upshur County, according to Longview Police.

27-year-old Ronnie Joe Gammage had been missing since December 4th and his body was recovered in Upshur County sometime Wednesday.

Longview Police have arrested two suspects for aggravated kidnapping, however, more charges are expected in the case. The names of those arrested have not been released, pending arraignment Thursday morning, according to Longview Police spokesperson Kristie Brian.

Tuesday, officials released surveillance video from Gilmer State Bank, where four individuals in a car tried to cash a check from Gammage’s account just 20 minutes after he had visited the same branch.

The bank teller turned them away because they did not have proper identification. The $400 check was reportedly written to someone inside the car. Detectives interviewed two of those people, according to a Longview Police news release.

Gilmer State Bank surveillance video (Photo Source: Longview Police)
Gilmer State Bank surveillance video (Photo Source: Longview Police)

Those suspects later led investigators to Gammage’s body.

Brian said the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office will determine where his body will be sent for an autopsy.

Days after he first went missing, police said his pickup was found abandoned outside the Waffle House restaurant on Loop 281, with one of the tires slashed.

In an earlier plea for information from the public, Gammage’s mother, Frankie Gammage, said “Ron” had an intellectual disability and would never go more than a day without contacting her. She said he also had muscular dystrophy and wouldn’t have been able to fight back if he were attacked.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

