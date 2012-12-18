Surveillance video, new details released in case of missing ETX man

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police have released new surveillance video Tuesday in the disappearance of an East Texas man. Ronnie Joe Gammage, 27, of Longview, has been missing since December 4. Longview Police say his pickup was found abandoned outside the Waffle House restaurant on Loop 281, with one of the tires slashed.

Surveillance video from Gilmer National Bank on December 4 reportedly shows four people in a car trying to cash a check on Gammage’s account, just 20 minutes after he left. The teller at the bank turned the people away because they did not have proper identification. The check was written for $400 to someone inside the car.

Police want to find the people in the vehicle to see if they know Gammage, or if it is possible they stole Gammage’s checks. The checks were written after Gammage went missing.

Ronnie Joe Gammage (Photo Source: Longview Police Department)

His mother, Frankie Gammage, said "Ron" has an intellectual disability and would never go for more than a day without contacting her. She says he also has muscular dystrophy and wouldn't have been able to fight back if he was attacked. Ronnie Gammage is 6'8", 265 pounds, and police say he usually dresses in western attire. If you have any information, call the Longview Police at (903) 237-1199.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in Gammage's disappearance, according to family. Please take a look at this video surveillance and contact authorities if you have seen these people.

