Tyler Police seeking suspect in Friday night ATM holdup

By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 15, 2012 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 13, 2013 at 9:00 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly held up a bank patron trying to withdraw money from a southeast Tyler ATM.

Around 10:14 p.m. Friday, the victim told police he drove up to the Bank of America ATM on the 3300 block of Golden Road when he was approached by an unidentified man.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money, then took off on foot.

Officers said the victim was unharmed in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and was wearing a dark clothes and a mask at the time, according to Tyler Police Lieutenant Robert Plymail.

The investigation continues by the Tyler Police Department.

