Tyler Police searching for apparent shooting victim, possible suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for the victim and any possible suspects of an apparent shooting late Friday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired in the 600 block of South Kennedy Avenue, according to a Tyler Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a blood trail leading to an apartment at 710 S. Kennedy. Police said a large amount of blood and bloody clothing were found inside the home.

Tyler Police Department CSI investigators were then called to the scene.

Saturday morning, the apparent victim had not been located, according to police. His/her condition is also unknown.

There are no suspects in custody and the case remains under investigation, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the victim or possible suspects are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833. Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.