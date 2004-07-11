Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview feels economic impact of Great Texas Balloon Race

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2004 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 17, 2004 at 1:29 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Each year the Great Texas balloon race means a boom to local businesses with tourists spending plenty of money all over East Texas. Hotels and restaurants are booked solid for the 3 day period -- not just for pilots and crews, but thousands of tourists as well.

Balloon race organizers estimate over 1 million dollars in revenue is brought into hotels and restaurants alone during this period... Making local businesses very happy. All hotels in the Longview have been booked solid since the balloon race began.

