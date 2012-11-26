East Texas Now Business Break
Warrant issued for suspect in nightclub shooting

By Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 26, 2012 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 25, 2013 at 9:15 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police have obtained arrest warrants for an East Texas man in a homicide in a nightclub early Monday morning.

A man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at Hyena's Club in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue in Tyler.

Warrants have been issued for Marquel Jermon Scott, age 32, of Tyler, for one count of homicide and one count of aggravated assault.

Bond was set at $750,000 and $500,000, respectively.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., when gunfire erupted inside the Hyena's Club in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue.

26-year-old, Keeston Dwone Fields and John T. Woods, 33, both of Tyler were transported by private vehicle to a Tyler hospital.

Fields later died from his injuries. Woods remains in critical condition.

Investigators are still seeking the identification of the shooter and the motive. The case is now considered a Homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

