Early-morning fire sparks outside Tyler Salvation Army store

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused an early Thursday fire at the rear of the Salvation Army Family Store.

Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Fire crews were called to a single-alarm blaze on the 700 block of North Broadway at the corner of East Bow Street.

A pile of debris behind the building caught fire, according to District Chief Joey Wiggins. "A bunch of debris was piled up on the outside of the building. The debris on the outside was involved. The building itself, as far as we can tell, there was no extension into it."

It is unclear at this time what, if any damage, was caused to the exterior of the building.

Firefighters sprayed the fire with water until it out, while others checked the roof for damage. Several fire trucks and response vehicles were on the scene along with Tyler Police.

No injuries were reported.

Wiggins said fire investigators would have more information about a possible cause later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.