E. Texas man killed in wreck in south Tyler

By Kerri Compton and Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 5, 2012 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2012 at 9:25 AM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident in south Tyler that left one man dead.

Just before 12:40 a.m., a driver left the roadway near the 300 block of West Grande Boulevard, just east of Highway 155. Police officers at the scene said the vehicle landed in a ditch in about six feet of weeds and brush.

A Tyler Fire Department ladder truck was also on the scene helping light crash site from above.

Officers said an Oncor utility crew was already on the scene doing work at the time of the accident and reported it.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old, Rocky Lee Padgett of Malakoff died at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, Darrell Grayer, 25, of Tyler was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

