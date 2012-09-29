Catholic Diocese of Tyler announces new bishop

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Catholic Diocese of Tyler has announced Reverend Monsignor Joseph Strickland as its fourth bishop via Twitter, ahead of a planned press conference Saturday.

The press conference, held at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Chancery of Tyler, publicly named a replacement for the Most Reverend Alvaro Corrada, who departed in July 2011. Pope Benedict XVI appointed Bishop Corrada to serve the Catholic diocese in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Click here to read the press release.

The following tweet was posted around 6 a.m. Saturday: “The Holy Father has named our very own Msgr. Joseph Strickland as the fourth Bishop of Tyler! Laudetur Jesus Christus!”

On his blog, "Run Father Run," Bishop-elect Strickland posted that his selection came through a phone call on September 14 from a Vatican representative of Pope Benedict XVI. "Joy has been the pervasive emotion I have felt since that phone call on September 14, but I'm also well aware of the great responsibility to serve the people of God that I will take on," he said.

Bishop Corrada, Pope Benedict XVI, and Monsignor Strickland. (Photo source: http://therunningpriest.blogspot.com/)

Reverend Strickland currently serves the Diocese as Delegate of the Apostolic Administrator and chaplain of Bishop T.K. Gorman Regional Catholic School. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1985, according to the Diocese website.

Bishop Corrada had overseen the Diocese of Tyler since 2001. The Diocese of Tyler, which marked its 25th anniversary in February, is comprised of 33 counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Madison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The Diocese serves the ministerial needs of about 80,000 East Texas Catholics.

