Traffic moving again after big rig spills bricks on I-20

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 21, 2012 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2012 at 2:49 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is moving once again after a big rig spilled a large load of bricks Friday morning along Interstate 20 near the Hideaway community.

The 18-wheeler overturned sometime after 6:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes at FM 849 at Exit 552. One westbound lane remained blocked before the 10 a.m. hour, according to TxDOT.

A large amount of construction bricks were scattered across the roadway and a front-loader was brought it to clear the scene. TxDOT reported a fuel spill was also contained.

Information was not immediately available on the cause of the wreck. ETMC was initially dispatched to the scene, but canceled after no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

