Traffic moving again after big rig spills bricks on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is moving once again after a big rig spilled a large load of bricks Friday morning along Interstate 20 near the Hideaway community.

The 18-wheeler overturned sometime after 6:00 a.m. in the westbound lanes at FM 849 at Exit 552. One westbound lane remained blocked before the 10 a.m. hour, according to TxDOT.

A large amount of construction bricks were scattered across the roadway and a front-loader was brought it to clear the scene. TxDOT reported a fuel spill was also contained.

Information was not immediately available on the cause of the wreck. ETMC was initially dispatched to the scene, but canceled after no injuries were reported.

