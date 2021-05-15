Dr. Ed answers more of your most-asked West Nile questions

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - KLTV’s MedTeam Dr. Ed Dominguez is one of the top experts in the state on infectious diseases. He travels all over the world giving lectures, and was featured on ABC’s World News Tonight last week because he is treating a patient with West Nile Virus.

Dr. Ed joined us via Skype from Methodist Dallas Medical Center to answer more questions about West Nile virus, as well as questions you shared with us via Facebook Tuesday.

Some of the questions covered in this video are whether a vaccine will ever be created to prevent West Nile, what the signs are to determine if someone should go to the doctor or straight to the ER, and what the difference is between West Nile virus and West Nile fever.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.