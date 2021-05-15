Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Dr. Ed Dominguez answers your questions about West Nile Virus

By Dr. Edward Dominguez and Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 16, 2012 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2012 at 10:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - KLTV’s MedTeam Dr. Ed Dominguez is one of the top experts in the state on infectious diseases. He travels all over the world giving lectures, and was featured on ABC’s World News Tonight last night because he is treating a patient with West Nile Virus.

Dr. Ed joined us via Skype from Methodist Dallas Medical Center to answer our questions about West Nile virus, as well as questions you shared with us via Facebook.

He discussed in this video whether there is a danger from the chemicals in the aerial mosquito sprays, how he diagnoses the virus, what the symptoms are to look for, how it's treated, and what makes it so deadly for older people.

Check out the video for all the answers Dr. Ed shared with us.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Two grow houses were raided in Wood County last week and nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana was...
8 arrested in connection with large marijuana grow houses in Wood County
Andre Jefferson
Affidavit: Fired Three Lakes Middle School teacher had sex with student
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving in on Thursday
No word yet on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Wreck blocking on Hwy 155 near SSW loop 323 in Tyler has cleared