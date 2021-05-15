Dr. Ed Dominguez answers your questions about West Nile Virus

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - KLTV’s MedTeam Dr. Ed Dominguez is one of the top experts in the state on infectious diseases. He travels all over the world giving lectures, and was featured on ABC’s World News Tonight last night because he is treating a patient with West Nile Virus.

Dr. Ed joined us via Skype from Methodist Dallas Medical Center to answer our questions about West Nile virus, as well as questions you shared with us via Facebook.

He discussed in this video whether there is a danger from the chemicals in the aerial mosquito sprays, how he diagnoses the virus, what the symptoms are to look for, how it's treated, and what makes it so deadly for older people.

Check out the video for all the answers Dr. Ed shared with us.

