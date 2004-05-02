Preps underway for 26th annual Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Organizers are gearing up for a landmark event in east Texas, the Great Texas balloon race, along with some new attractions. A new twist this year is Longview organizers say NASA personnel will be there.

NASA will unveil a memorial to the Space Shuttle Columbia recovery effort, and send an astronaut to serve as honorary balloon meister. The 26th annual event will feature the usual highlights, such as the balloon glow, live music, games and activities for kids and adults, and over 70 hot air balloons.

The event will be held once again at the East Texas Regional Airport, and will run from July 9th through July 11th.