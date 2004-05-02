Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Preps underway for 26th annual Great Texas Balloon Race

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 2, 2004 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: May. 2, 2004 at 3:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Organizers are gearing up for a landmark event in east Texas, the Great Texas balloon race, along with some new attractions. A new twist this year is Longview organizers say NASA personnel will be there.

NASA will unveil a memorial to the Space Shuttle Columbia recovery effort, and send an astronaut to serve as honorary balloon meister. The 26th annual event will feature the usual highlights, such as the balloon glow, live music, games and activities for kids and adults, and over 70 hot air balloons.

The event will be held once again at the East Texas Regional Airport, and will run from July 9th through July 11th.

Most Read

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at...
Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition
Calvin Anderson
Henderson man gets 60 years for murder of Kilgore woman
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

Latest News

T.L.L Temple Foundation
T.L.L. Temple Foundation expands literacy grant program
Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
WebXtra: Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever...
Gift of Love: Evelio
Lineman removes balloon from powerline after first flight in national competition
Lineman removes hot air balloon from power line after first flight in national competition