Proud of East Texas: Dr. Bryan C. Jack

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler native Dr. Bryan C. Jack was aboard the hijacked American flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon on September 11‚ 2001.
In a cruel twist of fate, if Jack had been in his office that day instead of flying to California for a speaking engagement, he might have survived the attack.
The plane crashed 200 feet from Jack’s office in the Pentagon.
In 2007, The Bryan C. Jack Elementary School was dedicated in Tyler.
Students at the school are taught about leadership qualities personified by Jack. Patriots Day is always special at Jack Elementary, and they even call themselves “the Patriots”.
While many places have forgotten the reason their building was named for a particular person, at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary, students say they will always remember.
