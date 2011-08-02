Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NASA confirms debris found in ETX lake is section of Columbia

By Kerri Compton
Published: Aug. 2, 2011 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2011 at 3:29 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX - NASA has confirmed to CNN that an object found in Lake Nacogdoches is a section of space shuttle Columbia, according to a Kennedy Space Center spokesperson.

"It's one of ours," said Lisa Malone.

Malone said the piece is a power reaction storage and distribution tank from the shuttle. It's about 4 feet in diameter. The tanks provided power and water for shuttle missions.

NASA was informed by authorities last week they had found possible shuttle debris in the lake.

NASA is in contact with Nacogdoches Police to try to determine a recovery plan.

"We're looking into whether will send a team out or local authorities can do it," Malone said.

Malone said the plan is to get the tank back to KSC where the rest of Columbia's debris is stored

"Once a year someone in Texas will find a piece of something, they think is Columbia debris," Malone said.

The last debris recovered was a year ago. Columbia remains are stored in the vehicle assembly building at KSC.

