Longview natives’ film selected for Sundance

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A movie about East Texas made by East Texans is now showing in a theater near you.

The movie Skateland is about growing up in a small Texas town. It is the work of three Pine Tree graduates.

East Texans Brandon and Heath Freeman are co-producers of the film, which depicts 1980s life connected to a skating rink. It was selected for the Sundance Film Festival.

There will be four showings of Skateland at the Carmike 10 on Friday night. And you can watch it with the filmmakers beginning at 7:40.

The film is now playing at the Carmike 10 in Longview.

