Weather Hampers Balloon Race Again

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Weather again prevented any flying at the Great Texas Balloon Race at the East Texas Regional Airport grounds Saturday, but the early morning crowd didn’t go away unhappy.

Heavy morning fog prevented pilots from going up for the scheduled key grab. It's the second time in two days that weather has stopped the balloons from going up, so the pilots decided to give the crowd a show anyway. Several of the balloons were inflated and people were given tether rides.

It was a hit. Pilots hope weather conditions won’t stop them again. The event continues tomorrow with the key grab at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.