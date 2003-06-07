Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas constable cleared of Shuttle debris theft charges

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2003 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 7, 2003 at 3:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas lawman accused of stealing shuttle Columbia debris is found not guilty in a Federal court in Lufkin.

Harrison County Constable Robert Hagan, II was charged with theft of U.S. Government property. Hagan helped recover shuttle debris following the February 1st disaster.

Hagan testified he considered keeping a piece of the debris as a “remembrance” and he intended to turn the item over to authorities -- but forgot. Prosecutors say Hagan was caught red-handed stealing the debris -- then lied about it.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
(Source: Frankston ISD Facebook)
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli