Great Texas Balloon Race takes off in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The rain has stopped just in time for a three-day weekend full of hot air in Longview.

The balloon race is normally on the second weekend in July, but got pushed back this year because of growth at East Texas Regional Airport.

The event runs Friday morning through Saturday night. A flight over the city of Longview kicked things off, and there will be balloon glows and live concerts on Friday and Saturday night.

