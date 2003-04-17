Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

NASA thanks search crews near Palestine

Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
Debris from Columbia over the skies of East Texas. (AP)
By Dana Dixon
Published: Apr. 16, 2003 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 17, 2003 at 3:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“It’s critical we figure out what happened,” says NASA administrator, Sean O’Keefe. It’s a phrase NASA’s administrator, Sean O’Keefe can never stress enough.

"I'm sure our NASA reps have reminded you how critical this is to the whole investigation," says O'Keefe.

That's why diligent crews are moving into a third month of shuttle searching near Palestine. O'Keefe came back to East Texas to join searchers one more time as the scouting for debris winds down.

"They're covering about 3.5 acres a day, per person," says NASA administrator, Sean O'Keefe. Already, Palestine recovery teams have picked up 13,500 pieces to the puzzle. 440 of those have been fast-tracked back to Kennedy Space Center because they were deemed instrumental to the Columbia investigation.

Just Wednesday, a portion of the cargo door was picked up as was a sizeable piece of tile from the rugged, often trying terrain of East Texas.

"Until you're here and you see the ground you can't comprehend the magnitude of this," says James Moseley, U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary.

And some of the searchers aren't even from NASA. They come from the EPA, FEMA and Forest Services from all over the country.

"We're just honored to help a sister agency that's had some difficulty," says Dale Bosworth, U.S. Forest Service.

Now there's only eight square miles of the Palestine grid left to scour.

"It's conceivable we could return to flight this calendar year," says

The incentive O’Keefe says filling in the blank to the shuttle disaster so astronauts can safely fly again.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview