Nation pays respect to Charlie Wilson

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA (KTRE) - Former congressman Charlie Wilson spent more than two decades representing East Texas on Capitol Hill. Tuesday, he was laid to rest within earshot of his old congressional apartment.

Despite the raw cold, more than 100 mourners huddled in Section 54 of Arlington National Cemetery, where Wilson was buried.

The former naval officer received military honors, including a ceremonial honor guard, a rifle firing party and bugler.

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved.