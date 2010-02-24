East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nation pays respect to Charlie Wilson

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 23, 2010 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2010 at 2:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA (KTRE) - Former congressman Charlie Wilson spent more than two decades representing East Texas on Capitol Hill.  Tuesday, he was laid to rest within earshot of his old congressional apartment.

Despite the raw cold, more than 100 mourners huddled in Section 54 of Arlington National Cemetery, where Wilson was buried.

The former naval officer received military honors, including a ceremonial honor guard, a rifle firing party and bugler.

©2010 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
First responders at scene of fatal wreck in Rusk County
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

Latest News

Sabine firefighters found mouse stuck inside a wall outlet in Gregg Co. house
Firefighters: Mouse almost caused East Texas house to burn down
Historical home with original paintings created by the homeowner.
CASA of the Pines ready for 23rd annual Christmas home tour
Breezy One Robot at Mt. Vernon ISD
Disinfecting robots roam Mount Vernon ISD
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
Tyler, Longview Christmas parades planned for Thursday evening