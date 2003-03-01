Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

NASA releases video of Columbia shuttle mission

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2003 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2003 at 2:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - A video released Friday by NASA shows the last images of the Columbia astronauts alive, as they prepare to re-enter the earth’s atmosphere.

The 13-minute video was shot by one of the crew members as they go through their final checklist in the shuttle cockpit.

The video somehow survived the disaster and was found among the debris near Palestine. It is very moving. Just before the tape ends at 8:48 a.m., the shuttle is at 250,000 feet, still over the Pacific.

Four minutes after the tape stops, the first sign of trouble, eleven minutes later, all communication is lost. The tape was found about a week after the tragedy.

NASA says it doesn’t shed any light on what caused the shuttle to disintegrate only 16 minutes before it was scheduled to land.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview