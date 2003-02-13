Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Livestock believed affected by Shuttle debris being tested

The space shuttle Columbia disintegrates above Texas during re-entry. (Source: Robert McCullough)
The space shuttle Columbia disintegrates above Texas during re-entry. (Source: Robert McCullough)
By KLTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2003 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 12, 2003 at 10:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The state is now investigating why several animals got sick after being near shuttle debris. The two deer we photographed last week had swollen mouths and sore stomachs. Three cows, also in Cherokee County, had similar symptoms. Two of them are now dead.

The remaining cow, and the deer are being held under movement restrictions, and the Texas Animal Health Commission is investigating.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

Latest News

GISD teachers learn to teach more efficiently by student improvement.
Gladewater ISD receiving $4.6M grant for teacher improvement program
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Texas Police Lights
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
Two injured in fire on Alpine Road.
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview